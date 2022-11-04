NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.89 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and $2.41 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,640.33 or 0.31520718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012311 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

