Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.76.

Nutrien stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 258,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,694. Nutrien has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

