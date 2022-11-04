Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAZ stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $16.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.