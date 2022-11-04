Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

