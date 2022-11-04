Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.