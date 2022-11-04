Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NMI opened at $8.58 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Get Rating ) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.86% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

