Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:NMI opened at $8.58 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.