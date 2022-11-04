Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,867. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

