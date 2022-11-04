Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
NAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,867. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
