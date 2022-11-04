Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $13.04 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

