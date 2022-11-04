nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $41.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVT. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NVT opened at $36.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,912 shares of company stock worth $434,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.