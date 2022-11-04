NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.86. 1,336,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,265,080. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.29. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $345.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.