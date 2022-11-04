Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $315.03 million and $45.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.07 or 0.07610343 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00090287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00034536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00027307 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06141441 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $38,171,913.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.