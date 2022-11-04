Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $342.44 million and $48.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.98 or 0.07805871 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06380845 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $45,139,046.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

