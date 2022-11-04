Occidental Petroleum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 76.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

OXY opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,817,412 shares of company stock worth $226,877,729. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $46,838,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 530,267 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $24,576,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

