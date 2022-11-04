OKB Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, OKB has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $20.84 or 0.00098838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $59.97 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000288 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.41 or 0.31826079 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012430 BTC.

About OKB

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

