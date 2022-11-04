OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Trading Down 10%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 18,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 232,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £41.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.56.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

