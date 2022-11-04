OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $523,695.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

