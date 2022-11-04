Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Omnicell Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OMCL traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.25. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

