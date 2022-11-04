One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 262 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $180,650,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.76. The stock had a trading volume of 227,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,256. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average of $164.52.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

