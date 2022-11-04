One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day moving average of $217.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.