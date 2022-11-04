One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.66. 596,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,391,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

