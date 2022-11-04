One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $305.46. 9,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,415. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

