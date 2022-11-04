One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 763,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 146.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 113,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 247,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,900. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

