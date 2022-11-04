OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,132. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.78.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 2,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OneSpan by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

