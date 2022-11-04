OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
OnTheMarket Stock Performance
LON:OTMP opened at GBX 69 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of £51.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.65.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
