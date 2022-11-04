OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

OnTheMarket Stock Performance

LON:OTMP opened at GBX 69 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of £51.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.65.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.