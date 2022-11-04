Ontology Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.75 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $204.70 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.53 or 0.07777442 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00092125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00071978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

