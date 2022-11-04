Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPRO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens downgraded Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 2,248,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,265. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.67. Open Lending has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

