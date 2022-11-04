OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OpGen Price Performance

OPGN stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 624.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

