Oppenheimer Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $660.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer to $660.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $564.50.

Shares of GWW opened at $594.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.91 and its 200 day moving average is $508.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $603.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

