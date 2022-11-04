Oppenheimer Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $660.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer to $660.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $564.50.
W.W. Grainger Price Performance
Shares of GWW opened at $594.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.91 and its 200 day moving average is $508.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $603.09.
W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.