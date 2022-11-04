Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.84. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.55. 3,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $125.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $1,200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,711.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.