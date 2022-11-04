Oppenheimer Cuts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $50.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 126,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

