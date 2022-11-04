Oppenheimer Weighs in on Capital Southwest Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 47.69%.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 1,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.15. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 213,942 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 169,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

