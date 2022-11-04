Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Opsens Stock Down 0.7 %
About Opsens
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
