OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $256.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.81. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $98.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Edward Stelmakh bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $87,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

