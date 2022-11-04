Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $75.03 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

