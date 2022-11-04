Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 75,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Several research firms have commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

