Orbler (ORBR) Trading Up 15.3% This Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $6.61 or 0.00031804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $2.43 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.43 or 0.31826124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012430 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.