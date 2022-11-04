Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

OGN opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 68.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,434,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $4,298,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

