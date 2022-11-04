Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. Orion Engineered Carbons also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 705,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $933.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $9,104,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 392,781 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 227.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136,271 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.