Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Ormat Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $98.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,248.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.