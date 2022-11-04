Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $745.00.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

