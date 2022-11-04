OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $80,686.48 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $80,686.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $693,302.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Keith Morben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.63. 96,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 175.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 171,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

