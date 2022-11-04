Oslo Asset Management AS Acquires 80,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy makes up approximately 11.1% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS owned 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
PDC Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.52.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PDC Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.
About PDC Energy
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.