Oslo Asset Management AS Acquires 80,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy makes up approximately 11.1% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS owned 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.52.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

About PDC Energy



PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

