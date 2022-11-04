Oslo Asset Management AS Sells 100,000 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Oslo Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 945,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Newpark Resources comprises approximately 3.2% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NR. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 703,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 465,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 413,182 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 598.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 373,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,663. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young purchased 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,801 shares in the company, valued at $568,710.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

