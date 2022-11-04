Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 127,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,978. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 29.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,613,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 302.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 217,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,892,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43,185 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

