Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

