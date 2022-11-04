Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.75 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $13.75 million and $183,047.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,058.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00326065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00121582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00735002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00586636 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00230240 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,566,614 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

