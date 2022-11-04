Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $343.62

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.62 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($3.99). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 342.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 66,972 shares.

Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £431.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2,503.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 329.90.

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

