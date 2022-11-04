Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 37 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 692.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $819.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $730.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $845.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,118 shares of company stock worth $30,155,029. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

