Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

