Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $218,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

CAG opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.