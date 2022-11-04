Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $387,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.65. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

